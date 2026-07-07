Belgium in Brief: Justice served

Credit: Belga

Good afternoon. It’s Katie Westwood back in the hotseat today.

I walked to the office with a spring in my step this morning, thanks to a stonking performance last night by Belgium, who beat the USA 4-1 in the World Cup Round of 16.

The result was never really in doubt. While the Stars and Stripes had home advantage, they are footballing underdogs compared to the Red Devils, and had already been given a good shellacking by Belgium in a pre-tournament friendly.

Neutral fans usually support the underdog – but not on this occasion. Donald Trump’s decision to personally intervene to help overturn the red card given to US striker Folarin Balogun during the USA–Bosnia-Herzegovina match really got people's backs up. After all that trouble, though, Balogun's presence on the pitch wasn't the game-changer Trump had hoped for.

Belgium's Federal Government will surely be happy with the outcome of this unedifying spectacle. It boosted Belgium's soft power and served to unite Walloons, Bruxellois and Flemings in their anger towards FIFA and the White House. As the old saying goes, there's nothing like a common foe to bring people together.

Still, I wouldn't like to be in Bart De Wever's shoes this week. The Belgian PM is joining Trump and other allied leaders for a NATO summit today and tomorrow in Ankara. It's been a fraught year for the alliance, and the summit is expected to be a difficult one as Washington plans to exert significant pressure on countries over defence spending commitments.

On Monday, NATO chief Mark Rutte said: "President Trump fully expects that all allies will step up immediately and get on the path to 5% and do it with urgency". Belgium is seen as a "bad pupil" in terms of its defence spending, and should expect a rough ride at the summit.

Closer to home, I'm sure you've noticed the temperatures creeping up this week. As our News Editor Ugo Realfonzo writes, you should be girding your loins for another lengthy heatwave, similar to the one we endured in June.

Last month, I read some barmy-sounding tips on surviving the hot weather. One woman wrote on Substack that all you need to do to beat the heat is put on a bikini, dunk yourself in an ice-cold bath and loll around in your wet swimwear until it dries out. My advice: don't try this one in the office. My colleagues haven’t been able to look me in the eye all week.

Finally, I'll leave you with some good news from reporter Rita Alves, who explains how part of the Brussels A12 motorway has been transformed into a green urban boulevard, with bike paths, grassy parkland and pedestrian spaces allowing locals to stroll or cycle along what was once a busy and noisy main access road into the capital.

As always, if you have any comments, tips or suggestions, you can find me at k.westwood@brusselstimes.com.

Bye for now!

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

Just a couple of weeks ago, after the country was engulfed by a scorching 12-day-long heatwave, another one is coming – and it may last again. Read more.

The Red Devils outclassed the USA to reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the fourth time in their history despite the ongoing FIFA red card row. Read more.

Justice was the dominant theme in international media coverage after Belgium beat the United States 4-1 to reach the World Cup quarter-finals. Read more.

A year after the members of the military alliance committed to spending 5% of their GDP on defence, NATO wants to take stock of the progress. Read more.

The redesigned stretch of the motorway will allow locals to stroll or cycle along what was once a busy and noisy main access road into the capital. Read more.

Belgian Foreign Minister, Maxime Prévot announced on Monday that he preparing the formal recognition of Palestine as a state. Read more.

On Monday, an unexpected strike action on Brussels' public transport network, STIB/MIVB, caught many commuters unaware. Read more.