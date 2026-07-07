Nigel Farage resigns as MP and says he will stand for election again

UK politician Nigel Farage pictured during the 2024 NatCon National Conservatism Conference in Brussels. Credit: James Arthur Gekiere/Belga

The leader of the far-right Reform UK party, Nigel Farage, is stepping down as an MP amid ongoing investigations into his undeclared political funding – but will seek re-election.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Farage announced he was resigning from parliament, triggering a by-election (a new election) in his Clacton constituency. He also said that he would stand again and called for the election to take place soon.

Farage is currently facing investigations by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards and the Electoral Commission over alleged irregularities in the financing of his political work.

There was speculation that Farage was going to resign before the press conference, but the politician has instead taken a political gamble.

"I have thought long and hard about this and have decided today to resign as MP for Clacton-on-Sea, thereby forcing a by-election," said the former UKIP MEP. "I have decided that the people of Clacton should judge my actions. This will be an election of the people against the establishment."

"That is why I will put my name forward to stand in this election. I will fight to win," he said.

The resignation comes after The Sunday Times revealed that, in the run-up to the July 2024 UK general election, Farage received substantial support from the 32-year-old British aristocrat and crypto-investor George Cottrell, who was convicted of fraud in the US in 2016.

The fact that Farage did not register these donations is said to contravene parliamentary transparency rules. Cottrell also reportedly paid for a £9,253 trip to Belgium in April 2024 for Nigel Farage, which was declared shortly after he became an MP.

The Reform UK leader has also faced questions about a £5m gift from Thailand-based billionaire Christopher Harborne in early 2024, which he did not register – he said the money was for his personal security.

"Nigel Farage has spent his whole life dodging responsibility for his actions," said the opposition leader of the Liberal Democrats, Ed Davey, in the Guardian. "This new stunt is his latest attempt to escape consequences for his biggest grift. We won’t let him."

A by-election is an election held in a single British constituency between two general elections. If a seat in the House of Commons becomes vacant during the term of office – for example, due to the resignation of an MP – it is filled through such an election.

Importantly, if Farage were to win the by-election, the ongoing investigations into his political funding would resume.

The former leader of Reform in Wales, Nathan Gill, a close political ally of Farage, was sentenced to 10 years and six months' imprisonment in November 2025 for taking Russian bribes while being an MEP in Brussels.

Belga News Agency contributed to this report.

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