Belgium in Brief: Have you tried switching it off and back on again?

Credit: Belga

Goeiemiddag, bonjour!

Maïthé Chini here, back again with the latest news.

Now that we are well into the summer holidays and people are enjoying their breaks, airports and airlines across Europe are flagging huge issues with the EU's Entry-Exit System (EES) – which they say could lead to five-hour queues at peak times.

Arguing that the EES is experiencing so many teething problems that the situation is "unsustainable", the aviation sector is asking for a "switch off" of the new border control system until after the summer.

Since April, travellers from outside the EU have been required to provide biometric information (such as fingerprints and facial scans) upon entry, as well as their passport and other travel information, including their arrival and departure dates and places.

With parts of the system not yet fully up to speed, however, there have already been long queues, missed connections and flight delays at various European airports. In Belgium, Brussels Airport is reporting waiting times of around two to three hours.

Following a meeting with the sector, the European Commission confirmed that the EES rules include "flexibility measures" during the summer holidays – but they will not go as far as a full switch-off. Read all about the issues here.

Elsewhere, reporter Rita Alves examines a human rights complaint that has been filed against Belgium. The environmental NGO ClientEarth is accusing the country of failing to protect its population from health impacts associated with PFAS chemical contamination.

PFAS, known by many as "forever chemicals", are difficult to break down, can accumulate in the environment and living organisms and have been linked to several cancers, hormonal issues, weakened immune systems and decreased fertility.

In its complaint, ClientEarth argues that Belgium has fallen short of its "legal duty to protect people from harm" and includes a testimony from a resident who lives near the 3M site – an area heavily contaminated by PFAS. Rita tells you what's happening and what Belgium is doing.

In Brussels, meanwhile, Economy Minister Laurent Hublet (Les Engagés) confirmed to our reporter Christopher Richards that freelance work permit applications from non-EU citizens will be modernised from next year.

This means a revamp of the outdated professional card application process used by non-EU freelancers who want to start an independent activity in Brussels.

Importantly, this guarantees that applications will be approved within a maximum of four months. If you want to know more about what else this update means, Christopher keeps you in the know.

And lastly, the star plant of the month is back. Regular contributor Kristina Chetcuti explains why eating tomatoes will help your mind, body and soul.

Something that could help protect your heart, lower your risk of stroke or prostate cancer, protect your skin from the sun, and even give male fertility a helping hand? Too good to be true, you say? Not according to Kristina.

And as always, if you have comments, tips, corrections or suggestions, you can find me at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Have a good one!

Maïthé

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The EU's Entry/Exit System (EES) is experiencing so many teething problems that the situation is "unsustainable", according to the aviation sector. Read more.

In 2023, a cross-border investigation and mapping project highlighted Belgium as having the highest levels of known PFAS pollution across Europe. Read more.

From early 2027, non‑EU freelance work permit applications will move to the federal Working in Belgium portal. What changes can you expect to see? Read more.

Just like a high-flying Brussels eurocrat, the tomato has an impressive résumé. Read more.

The body of a 78-year-old man from Middelkerke was found in the dunes of Westende by a passer-by, according to the Bruges branch of the West Flanders Public Prosecutor’s Office. Read more.

There is a possibility that the new American strikes on Iran will overshadow the summit, but De Wever emphasises that this is "not a NATO matter." Read more.

The blaze started in a 2,500-square-metre warehouse on Chaussée de Buda. Read more.