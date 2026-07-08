Belgium to buy air defense systems with the Netherlands

A NASAMS ground-based air defense system at the Skalstrup air base in Denmark. © James Brooks / AFP

Belgium on Wednesday confirmed a joint €3.1-billion purchase with the Netherlands of layered air defence systems, including ammunition, at Nato’s annual summit in Ankara.

The co-operation agreement was signed in the Turkish capital by Prime Minister Bart De Wever, Defence Minister Theo Francken and his Dutch counterpart, Dilan Yesilgöz.

Francken said the joint purchase would give Belgium a strong air defence capability once again, calling it an essential step to protect the population and critical infrastructure.

The package includes 10 long-range Nasams air defence batteries made by Norwegian manufacturer Kongsberg, as well as 20 fixed-platform SkyRanger 30 systems, developed by Rheinmetall Switzerland.

The Nasams, which are used to intercept aircraft, helicopters and short- to medium-range cruise missiles, will operate alongside the SkyRanger systems.

The SkyRanger 30 forms the first layer of defence and is fitted with a 30mm cannon designed to counter low-flying threats such as drones, while also protecting the Nasams units.

The agreement also covers the purchase of 14 GM200 radars made by France’s Thales and 54 command vehicles produced by Italy’s Iveco.

To speed up the deployment of an initial operational capability, Belgium will temporarily lease a minimum Nasams capability from Kongsberg from 2027.

Belgium and the Netherlands will use the same architecture for their ground-based air defence, a move the Belgian government said would maximise co-operation in training, maintenance, logistics and operational deployment.