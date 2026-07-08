Belle Perez and Belgian mussels to headline National Day festivities

the 'Bal National' festivities, an evening of concerts on the eve of Belgium's National Day in the Marolles - Marollen neighbourhood in Brussels, Sunday 20 July 2025. BELGA PHOTO MARIUS BURGELMAN

Brussels will host the 23rd Bal National on 20 July at the Place du Jeu de Balle, followed by the 15th Resto National on 21 July, where Belgian mussels farmed in the North Sea will be served for the first time.

The City of Brussels presented the programme for the two popular events on Wednesday. Both will take place in Marolles district.

The National Ball, which is free, usually draws around 15,000 people each year on the eve of Belgium’s National Day, according to organisers.

Festivities will begin at 19:00 with a dance performance by Upside Down. The line-up also includes the a cappella group Just Vox, singer Belle Perez, duo Alec Mansion and Thom Dewatt, DJ Crazy Sir-G and band FC Bokken.

The evening will be hosted by Berre, Anne Demey, known as Nicoleke, and Wally. It will be broadcast live by BX1.

Ahead of the main event, a Bal National guinguette will be held on 16 July from 18:00 to 22:00 in the Place du Jeu de Balle. It will feature a pop-up terrace, games and free concerts.

The following day, Resto National will serve 2,000 meals. Around 450 of them will be offered to people facing hardship through the 'Everyone at the Table' initiative.

For the first time, visitors will be able to eat Bel’Mer Belgian mussels, farmed off the coast of Nieuwpoort, served with a Belgian white wine. Vegetarian meatballs in tomato sauce with chips will also be available.

Around 350 meals will be served in the square, while about 100 will be delivered to homes or care homes in the neighbourhood.

Musical entertainment will be provided by groups including Jazz’n Brass, Les Mignonnettes et Mamygnonnettes, duo Brigitte & Jean-Yves, Rita & Les Martins and the Karaoketjes.