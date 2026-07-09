Belgium in Brief: Brussels vs. Brussels

Credit: Belga

Good afternoon. Today you’ve got me, Katie Westwood, guiding you through the best of The Brussels Times homepage.

‘Father of Europe’ Jean Monnet once said, "This European Union cannot only be based on goodwill. Rules are necessary." These words were uttered back in 1952, long before monetary union made adherence to EU-wide fiscal rules so important.

In the nineties, the EU bent its fiscal rules to allow Belgium to join the euro, and it has continued to indulge the country ever since. For many years, Belgium has exceeded EU debt limits by eye-watering sums – but all it tends to get from the EU is a playful wink and a lightly smacked bottom. No fines have ever been issued.

The EU has started to show a little tough love of late. Words are getting sterner; brows more furrowed. In 2024, the European Council embarrassed Belgium by launching an 'excessive debt procedure' against the country, which was revised last year to recommend that Belgium "end its excessive debt by 2029".

This week, Belgium's debt burden has come back under the spotlight following the release of a new federal report which suggests the country will need to find €7.7 billion by 2029 to plug its budgetary black hole and meet EU benchmarks.

Will political embarrassment be enough to force Belgium to take action? Political Editor Maïthé Chini gives you the full picture here.

Next up, a sobering piece by News Editor Ugo Realfonzo on the effects of the June heatwave. During the heatwave, Belgium recorded 1,747 more deaths than usual for this time of year. The deadliest day was 27 June, with 641 deaths – representing an excess mortality rate of 146.5%.

It all sounds disturbingly like the kinds of statistics we got used to reading during the Covid-19 pandemic. That was regarded as a public health emergency – and this situation should, too.

Thankfully, the heat doesn’t feel quite as hellacious now as it did in June, but the Royal Meteorological Institute has issued a Code Yellow weather warning for heat which will last until Sunday evening.

If you're looking for indoor activities for your kids this weekend to keep them out of the sun (and thus avoid all the mad dogs and Englishmen knocking round), regular contributor Aoife White has just the article for you.

Perhaps you want to do something involving a little more jeopardy this weekend. If you've got a spare €95,000 lurking down the back of the sofa, why not follow your dreams and invest in a private island in Wallonia? Robinson Crusoe, eat your heart out.

As always, if you have any comments, tips or suggestions, you can find me at k.westwood@brusselstimes.com.

Bye for now!

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Back in May, the Court of Audit estimated that Belgium's budget deficit stood at around €20 billion, but now the country now finds itself with a deficit that is double that. Read more.

The June heatwave provoked a record 47.8% rise in average deaths, raising concerns about how Belgium will handle the heatwave expected this weekend. Read more.

The summit was overshadowed by US strikes on Iran, which took place overnight during the gathering. Read more.

Did you ever dream of owning an island? If so ,there is an opportunity for you – right here in Belgium. Read more.

In the first half of 2026, a house in Belgium cost an average of 1.9% more than in 2025. In Brussels, the price increase was sharper. Read more.

The Royal Meteorological Institute may extend the warning further as the heatwave drags on. Read more.

Brussels is hotting up again, so this week, we checked out some cool places where your kids can play away from the heat. Read more.