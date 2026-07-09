Teenager dies weeks after being rescued from water in Ghent during heatwave

The Keizerpark in Ghent. Credit: Google Earth

A teenager who got into difficulties while swimming in a waterway in Ghent has died weeks after being rescued from drowning.

The 19-year-old was swimming with friends in the city's Keizerpark on 23 June when he got into difficulties. While his group stuck close to some scaffolding, he jumped into the water further downstream and started drowning. He was rescued by bystanders and brought to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The waterway in the Keizerpark is not cleared as a natural swimming area, but remains a popular spot among locals to escape the heat.

The city of Ghent has looked into creating a swimming zone in the Keizerpark for some time. But the strong current and the shipping route running through the water make it too dangerous.

Every year, several people get injured jumping into the water or have to be rescued from drowning.