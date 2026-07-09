EU imposes sweeping car safety upgrades, eyes zero road deaths by 2050

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New EU rules requiring additional safety features on all newly registered passenger cars and vans took effect on 7 July 2026.

Many safety systems have already been mandatory for new cars and vans since 2024 under the EU’s General Safety Regulation, and the latest phase adds further requirements, the European Commission informed on Wednesday.

Under the new rules, all new passenger cars and vans must be fitted with advanced emergency braking systems that can detect pedestrians and cyclists.

Vehicles must also include an advanced driver distraction warning system designed to alert drivers when they are not paying attention.

Other requirements include measures to improve a driver’s forward vision, plus new tests for worn tyres.

Manufacturers were given extra time to develop the more technically demanding features, which is why the regulation has been introduced in phases.

Vision Zero target for 2050

The Commission said the EU’s long-term road safety goal is to move as close as possible to zero fatalities in road transport by 2050 under what it calls “Vision Zero”.

The latest requirements also include expanding the safety glass area intended to reduce harm to pedestrians in crashes.