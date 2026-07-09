Trams, the rise of cycling, and a surge in hornet nests marked the year 2025 in Liège

A tram at the Liege station stop. © BELGA/HATIM KAGHAT

Mobility was at the heart of Liège’s agenda in 2025, marked by the commercial launch of the tram on 28 April after six years of works and a €460 million investment, according to the city’s annual report published on Thursday.

The 11.7-kilometre line, which links Sclessin and Coronmeuse, has 23 stops. In its first year of operation, it recorded 50,000 passengers a day during the school term.

At the same time, the city’s cycle network expanded sharply. It grew from 74 kilometres of dedicated infrastructure in 2020 to 153 kilometres in 2025, an increase of 107%.

Sharp rise in bicycle use, and in ... Asian hornets' nests

Counts at 18 reference junctions also show steadily rising bicycle use. A total of 1,368 cyclists were recorded at these locations during peak hour.

The city said it was not yet able to measure the annual modal share, describing this as the “next essential step” in assessing the real impact of its investments on travel behaviour.

The report also highlights a sharp rise in the number of Asian hornet nests reported across the municipality. In 2025, 317 nests were recorded, compared with just 39 in 2024.

Kennedy Tower fire revisited

The document briefly revisits the 2024 fire at the Kennedy Tower. So far, 64 of the building’s 222 flats have officially been made accessible.

“The other flats are still awaiting completion of additional works. Following this major incident, an in-depth review of fire safety systems in high-rise buildings is under way,” the report states.