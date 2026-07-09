GPs urged to step up prevention ahead of upcoming heatwaves

Illustration picture shows a thermometer approaching 40°C during a heatwave in Brussels. Credit: Belga / Hatim Kaghat

The College of General Medicine has urged general practitioners to step up heatwave prevention efforts in the coming weeks to help avoid excess deaths among the people most at risk.

In a statement, the organisation warned that several groups are especially vulnerable to high temperatures. These include older people, patients with chronic illnesses, those taking certain medicines, people living in homes that cannot be kept below 27C, and individuals who are socially isolated.

The college said it was essential to make these groups aware of the heat episodes expected in the coming weeks and to help them take appropriate precautions.

Beyond medical care, GPs also stress the importance of local solidarity during periods of extreme heat. Checking on a neighbour, relative or isolated person, offering help, or simply making sure they are well can help prevent serious situations.

The college said it was continuing to work with regional and federal authorities, as well as other health professionals, to learn lessons from recent heatwaves and improve preparedness for those still to come.