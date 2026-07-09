Autonomous driving tests to begin soon on Limburg's highways

Aidoptation autonomous vehicle. © droneport.eu

Aidoptation, a company based in Sint-Truiden, Limburg, has been authorised to conduct fully autonomous driving tests at speeds of up to 120 km/hr on public motorways in the province.

The company announced on Thursday evening that it will carry out the trials over a 100-kilometre stretch of the E313 and E314 motorways.

Aidoptation is a commercial spin-off from the Indy Autonomous Challenge, a global autonomous motor racing competition based in the United States.

According to the company, this will be the first time a Level 4, fully autonomous driving system is tested on public roads in the European Union at motorway speeds.

Level 4 autonomy means the system can drive without human intervention. By contrast, most advanced driver assistance systems developed by carmakers, including Tesla’s Full Self-Driving system recently introduced in Belgium, still require constant driver supervision.

Aidoptation said fully autonomous driving could help save lives by addressing the most severe category of road accidents: high-speed motorway collisions.

The Limburg motorway trials are intended to validate the company’s autonomous driving technology in real traffic conditions, alongside extensive testing already carried out on proving grounds and racetracks.

The tests will be introduced in stages and will include a supervising driver in the vehicle who can take control if needed, the company said.

Flemish Minister-President Matthias Diependaele said that allowing real-world trials would help develop practical life-saving solutions while strengthening Flanders’ position as a European leader in smart mobility.