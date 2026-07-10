'You must win': King Philippe visits Red Devils in LA ahead of quarter-final against Spain

King Philippe with the men's Belgian national football team. Credit: Belgian Royal Palace/Instagram

King Philippe visited Belgium’s national football team in Los Angeles on Thursday, a day before their 2026 World Cup quarter-final against Spain.

The Belgian Football Association shared footage of the visit on social media.

The King joined head coach Rudi Garcia and his players for dinner at their hotel ahead of Friday’s match on the west coast of the United States.

He is also due to attend the quarter-final in person. Speaking to the squad in remarks filmed by the association, Philippe said he had watched their previous match with his daughter at 02:00.

“It was magnificent,” he said. “I have only one message for you: you must win. And I am certain that will be the case. It depends on you.”

The game starts at 12:00 local time, which is 21:00 in Belgium.

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