Foreign Affairs Ministry urges Belgians to register on Travellers Online

A picture taken on 10 July, 2026 shows a firefighter truck on a road next to flames with houses in foreground, in the area of a wildfire that killed 12 near Bedar, in Los Gallardos district, in Almeria Province. Credit: Jose Jordan / AFP / Belga

Belgium's Foreign Ministry urged Belgians to register on the Travellers Online platform on Friday as deadly wildfires spread across Europe.

Travellers Online is a service run by the Foreign Affairs Ministry for Belgians travelling abroad, regardless of their destination. The platform allows travellers to submit their contact details and travel information before departure.

By registering, Belgians travelling overseas can be contacted more quickly by the Foreign Ministry in the event of an emergency, natural disaster or sudden deterioration in the security situation in their destination country.

The ministry also reminded people planning a trip to consult the travel advice for their destination.

That guidance includes important information on security risks and any precautionary measures that may need to be taken.

Travellers caught up in a wildfire during their stay are urged to monitor the situation closely and follow the instructions of the local authorities strictly, the ministry said.

This includes evacuation orders, restrictions on access to certain areas and any other safety measures.

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