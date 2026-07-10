Antwerp prepares to host Europe's biggest chemistry congress

© thechemicaldata.com

Europe’s largest chemistry congress will take place in Antwerp for the first time, from 12 to 16 July, bringing together around 1,300 scientists, researchers and other experts from 66 countries.

The 10th EuChemS Chemistry Congress comes as the chemistry sector faces significant challenges, and the future of the industry is set to be a central theme throughout the event.

The programme will feature conferences, debates and presentations on sustainable energy, CO2 recycling, new materials and the role of artificial intelligence in the sector.

One of the most prominent speakers will be Japanese professor Susumu Kitagawa of Kyoto University, who received the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his work on the development of metal-organic frameworks. These porous structures can capture, store and selectively release different molecules, offering promising applications in climate solutions, clean energy and healthcare.

Wednesday 15 July will be dedicated to industry, with an Industry Day aimed at bridging academic research and the conversion of innovation into industrial applications.

The event will also showcase the strengths of Antwerp’s ecosystem for sustainable chemistry.

The congress will be held at the Elisabeth Centre on Koningin Astridplein, near Antwerp Zoo.