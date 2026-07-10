Tall Ships Races: Vessels from 13 countries in Antwerp from Saturday

Illustration picture shows several of the ships participating in the Tall Ships Races, in Antwerp, Saturday 23 July 2022. The international sailing event is already calling at Antwerp for the seventh time and from Friday to Sunday you can admire dozens of impressive sailing ships for free and visit the Scheldt quays and the Eilandje. The Tall Ships Races is a competition between sailing ships that aims, among other things, to introduce young people to the sea and sailing. Because the ships are moored in each host city for a few days and open the doors to visitors, the event invariably attracts hundreds of thousands of spectators. BELGA PHOTO TIJS VANDERSTAPPEN

The Tall Ships Races will call at Port Antwerp from Saturday to Tuesday, with 36 large sailing ships from 13 countries mooring along the Scheldt quays and in the docks around the iconic MAS museum.

The fleet includes 13 Class A vessels, the largest category in the competition.

This is the eighth time Antwerp has hosted the maritime event.

Visitors will be able to board the ships free of charge and enjoy entertainment, concerts and activities spread across three event zones along the Scheldt quays.

On Saturday, most vessels will be open to the public from 12.00 to 18.00.

On Sunday, the programme includes a parade of crews, sports contests between sailors and a fireworks display.

Visitors will again be able to board the ships on Monday.

The vessels will leave Antwerp on Tuesday from 16.30 during the traditional Sail Out on the Scheldt.

Organisers are also offering several cruises on the Scheldt and through the Port of Antwerp, allowing visitors to view the fleet from the water. The ships can also be seen from the roof of the MAS, the renovated Scheldt quays promenade, the Ferris Wheel and helicopter flights.

In addition, 132 young people from Antwerp will take part as trainees on one leg of the race. Organisers said the experience is intended to help them develop teamwork, responsibility and life-on-board skills aboard a large sailing ship.