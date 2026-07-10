The entire Royal Family signs up for the National Day festivities

Princess Eleonore, Prince Gabriel, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, King Philippe - Filip of Belgium, Crown Princess Elisabeth, Prince Emmanuel pictured arriving at a concert and show with fireworks, laser and drones, at the end of the celebrations on the Belgian National Day, Monday 21 July 2025 in the Parc du Cinquantenaire - Jubelpark. BELGA PHOTO MARIUS BURGELMAN

Belgium’s Royal Family will gather in Brussels on 21 July for the National Day military and civil parade, while also attending events across the country, the Royal Palace said on Friday.

On the eve of the celebrations, the King and Queen, accompanied by Princess Astrid and Prince Lorenz, will attend the traditional pre-National Day concert in the NOVUM's Art Deco Hall in Brussels.

On National Day itself, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde will attend the Te Deum at the Cathedral of St Michael and St Gudula in Brussels with their children.

Princess Astrid and Prince Lorenz will attend the ceremony in Liège, while Prince Laurent and Princess Claire will be in Hasselt.

Later in the day, Princess Delphine and her husband, James O’Hare, will join the rest of the family for the parade at Place des Palais.

Afterwards, the King, the Queen and their children will visit the Marolles district for the 'Tout le Monde à Table.' The annual mussels-fries dinner, held at Place du Jeu de Balle since 21 July 2012, offers people on low incomes a festive meal for the symbolic sum of €1.00.

At the same time, Princess Astrid and Prince Lorenz will attend the Fête au Parc (Festival in the Park).

The day will conclude at Cinquantenaire Park, where the Royal Family will watch the laser show and the traditional fireworks display.