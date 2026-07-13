About 30 people evacuated from burning building in Brussels

Fire on a in building on Chaussée de Helmet, which led to the evacuation of 30 or residents. Credit: Brussels Fire Brigade

About 30 people were evacuated from a burning apartment building in Schaerbeek on Sunday night, but no one was injured.

The fire broke out in a four-storey building on Chaussée de Helmet that houses a launderette and 11 flats.

Brussels firefighters arrived shortly before 01:00, when the blaze was already well under way, and successfully evacuated all residents.

Power to an overhead tram line was cut during the operation, along with the building’s gas and electricity supplies.

Shortly before 04:00, firefighters were still dealing with the last remaining hotspots and ventilating the building, according to Brussels Fire Brigade spokesperson Walter Derieuw.