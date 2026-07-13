Firefighters battle a 6.5-hectare wildfire in Belgian Limburg

Illustration drone picture shows the Dilserbos, in a forest area of Nationaal Park Hoge Kempen in Dilsen-Stokkem, Limburg province, Thursday 24 June 2021. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

Firefighters were still tackling a large wildfire on Monday morning which has burned about 6.5 hectares of the Mechelse Heide area in Hoge Kempen National Park in Maasmechelen.

The emergency services received several reports of a smell of smoke shortly before 10.30pm on Sunday. The fire later spread across roughly 6.5 hectares.

Forest fire engines from the Maasmechelen, Lanaken and Maaseik stations were sent to the scene, said Karen De Smedt, communications officer for the East Limburg emergency services zone.

Crews began searching for the fire from the main Salamander entrance on the Steenweg naar As.

Firefighters also searched on foot, but after about an hour had still not located the exact source because the area was densely overgrown.

A drone team equipped with thermal imaging cameras was then deployed to help pinpoint the blaze.

According to De Smedt, firefighting operations continued until 4.30am on Monday.

Crews had planned to return at around 8am to deal with any remaining hotspots, amid concerns that the fire could continue smouldering underground.

However, fresh reports of a smell of smoke came in through the emergency call centre at around 7am, prompting firefighters to return earlier than planned. The mop-up operation is expected to continue for some time.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire has not yet been established.

A major wildfire also broke out on the Mechelse Heide in May last year. It was initially estimated to have affected 75 hectares, although that figure was later revised to 50 hectares, and an investigation was opened amid strong suspicions of arson.