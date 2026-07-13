Air passengers gain ground as EU targets long-contested compensation gaps

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EU governments have given final approval to a new law updating air passenger rights across the bloc.

Тhe new framework is intended to simplify and clarify existing rules, while strengthening passenger protection in cases such as flight cancellations and delays, the Council of the EU said in a statement on Monday.

Under the new rules, passengers’ rights are reinforced around compensation, assistance, access to information, communication with airlines and rerouting when travel is disrupted.

The law also clarifies what counts as “extraordinary circumstances” — situations that can affect whether airlines must pay compensation — and is designed to make it easier for passengers to exercise their rights.

New rights and clearer pricing

One of the new rights bans airlines from denying boarding on a return flight because a passenger did not take the outbound leg, a practice often referred to as “no-show.”

Airlines will also have to show air fares including an allowance for one piece of hand baggage before any booking process begins, to allow passengers to compare prices between carriers more easily.

The updated rules include specific provisions for passengers with particular needs, including people with disabilities or reduced mobility, children, unaccompanied minors and pregnant passengers.

The changes will take effect 12 months and 20 days after the law is published in the EU’s Official Journal.