EU and UK impose joint sanctions on Russia over cyberattacks

Credit: Belga

The European Union and the United Kingdom are imposing sanctions on Russia, which is believed to be responsible for a series of cyberattacks in Europe aimed at sowing "chaos and division".

This marks the first joint package of sanctions by the two countries against Russia concerning cyber activities, reports the UK Foreign Office.

On Monday, the United Kingdom announced sanctions against 24 individuals and entities linked to Russian intelligence services, while the European Union's foreign ministers approved sanctions against 13 persons and entities, including officers from the military intelligence agency (GRU).

The UK and EU Member States also jointly identified the "Centre 16" of the Russian intelligence agency FSB as the perpetrator of a cyberattack on the Polish energy network.

"That reckless attack failed, but could have resulted in 500,000 citizens being without electricity in the middle of winter," said the UK Foreign Office. "This is yet another example of Russia's irresponsible attempts to cause chaos in Europe."

According to EU High representative for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, that department of the FSB was also responsible for attacks against France and Germany over the past fifteen years.

"We strongly condemn Russian behaviour, including its abuse of the cyber ecosystem, where public services and critical infrastructure are targeted, causing disruptions and financial losses," Kallas stated in a press release.

The EU has already imposed sanctions on 2,700 individuals and entities supporting the war in Ukraine, as well as on around a hundred others accused of hybrid attacks against the EU. The UK has already sanctioned 3,400 individuals and entities.

Upon arriving at the Foreign Affairs Council on Monday, Kallas announced that ministers could give the green light to add 250 new names to the sanctions list due to "various activities" linked to the war in Ukraine. This is the largest group of names the EU has proposed so far, Kallas said.

The Member States are also negotiating the 21st package of sanctions against Russia, but no agreement has yet been reached. Time is pressing, as the price cap on Russian oil will automatically be reviewed on 15 July, which could work in Russia's favour.

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