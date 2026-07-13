Union-Saint Gilloise striker fails medical test at Inter Milan

Union's Anan Khalaili pictured during a friendly soccer game between Diegem Sport and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, in Diegem, on Tuesday 30 June 2026. Credit: Belga / Virginie Lefour

Union Saint-Gilloise forward Anan Khalaili will not join Italian champions Inter Milan after failing his medical examination, Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed.

The 21-year-old Israeli had appeared set for a move worth more than €25 million plus bonuses, which would have been a record sale for the Belgian club.

Speaking on Monday at a press conference ahead of the new Serie A season, Marotta said Inter had been in talks with Union over Khalaili’s transfer but the player did not pass the medical checks.

"The Sports Medicine Centre in Milan informed us of this," Marotta said. "For privacy reasons, I cannot give further details, but I must point out that Italy has very strict health protection laws."

He said the fitness certificate required to play is issued by CONI, the Italian Olympic Committee, and stressed that the decision did not come from Inter’s own medical staff.

"It is a case of force majeure," Marotta said. "We simply have to respect it, because this concerns the protection of the player’s health. Without this fitness certificate, no citizen is allowed to take part in an official sporting activity."

Khalaili joined Union in the summer of 2024 from his boyhood club Maccabi Haifa for around €6.5 million and quickly became a key player, mainly operating on the right flank.

He helped Union win their first Belgian league title in 90 years in the 2024-25 season and was also part of the side that lifted the Belgian Cup last season.

The winger also impressed during Union’s first Champions League campaign, scoring three goals, including two against Marseille and one against Atalanta. He also played the full 90 minutes in a 4-0 defeat to Inter.

The Israel international, who has 16 caps, leaves behind a strong record in Brussels, with eight goals and 11 assists in just under 100 appearances.

Union, who finished as runners-up in the league and won the cup last season, have already been active in the transfer market this summer.

The Brussels club have signed Nikki Havenaar from SV Ried, Nohim Chibani from Aubagne, Ondrej Kricfalusi from Banik Ostrava, Ilan Hurtevent from KV Kortrijk, Darius Olaru from FCSB and Relebohile Mofokeng from Orlando Pirates.

Club icon Christian Burgess has left for AA Gent, while winger Guilherme Smith has signed a contract extension.