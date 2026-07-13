Dangerous scorpion found in the bag of a female traveller returning from Egypt

Leiurus quinquestriatus (Deathstalker) © Wikimedia Commons

A Leiurus quinquestriatus scorpion, whose venom is among the most toxic in the world, is being kept at the Natuurhulpcentrum in Opglabbeek, near Oudsbergen in Limburg, after being found in the luggage of a traveller returning from Egypt.

The centre announced the case on Monday.

The species, also known as the deathstalker, can cause severe poisoning and may be fatal, especially for children and other vulnerable people. The specimen found in the traveller’s bag has not yet reached full size. Even so, a member of staff said it measures between 1.5 and 2 centimetres and can still be dangerous.

The woman had been stung while in Egypt and went to hospital, where she received an antidote. To help ensure she was given the correct treatment, she had placed the scorpion in a small box and put it in her handbag.

In the confusion, she forgot the animal was still there until she arrived in Belgium, where she contacted the Natuurhulpcentrum. The scorpion was then captured and transferred to the rescue centre.

The centre has urged travellers not to leave suitcases or travelling bags open during holidays, especially on the ground. It also advised people to close their luggage when not in use and to check clothing, shoes and towels before packing.

The Natuurhulpcentrum is now looking for another place to house the scorpion.