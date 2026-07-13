FWB: Organized sports keep growing, becoming more female dominated

© CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

Sports federations and associations recognised by the Wallonia-Brussels Federation, FWB, had 813,207 members in 2025, up 1.2% from the previous year, according to figures published on Monday by the FWB's General Administration for Sport.

Over the past decade, membership has risen by more than 167,000 people, an increase of 25%.

Much of that growth has been driven by women. Between 2015 and 2025, the number of female members rose by more than 40%, compared with 19% for men.

Several traditionally male-dominated sports recorded sharp increases in female participation, notably jeu de balle pelote, up 134.8%, motorcycling, up 63.9%, and rugby, up 23.6%.

Between 2024 and 2025, the strongest gains were reported by the swimming federation,(+17.7%), sports dance (+17.5%), American football, (15.6%), the French-speaking anglers’ federation (+13.4%), the French-speaking parasport league (+12.5%), and the Wallonia-Brussels equestrian league (+10%).

Football remained the sport with the highest number of members, ahead of tennis, basketball, gymnastics and horse riding.

The Wallonia-Brussels Federation also counted 6,846 affiliated clubs in 2025.

Children aged six to 12 were the largest age group among members, with 175,011 affiliates, ahead of those aged 13 to 18, with 146,534, and people aged 50 and over, with 145,764.