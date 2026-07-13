Thousands of square kilometers damaged after a fire in the coastal dunes

Dune research projects along the coast. © Belga / Kurt Desplenter

About 6,000 square metres of dunes were damaged in a fire on Sunday at Wenduine on the Belgian coast, but the area is expected to recover naturally, the Flemish Agency for Maritime and Coastal Services (MDK) said on Monday.

The blaze broke out in the dunes at Wenduine, near De Haan, and spread quickly before firefighters brought it under control within a short time. Crews then remained at the scene for some time to carry out clearance work.

The Kustbaan coastal road was temporarily closed, and tram services were briefly suspended during the operation.

MDK spokesperson Dries Derudder said it was fortunate that a nearby bridge escaped damage.

Most of the damage was confined to the dunes, he said, calling the destruction regrettable.

According to the agency, no further intervention is needed because the dunes can recover on their own.

“The dunes recover by themselves quite easily,” Derudder said. “It is obviously regrettable that there is damage, but nature will regenerate itself. Only a few fences need to be repaired.”

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.