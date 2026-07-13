Night trains between Brussels and Berlin now stop in Hamburg

European Sleeper night train connecting Brussels, Amsterdam and Berlin. © BELGA PHOTO JAMES ARTHUR GEKIERE

European Sleeper has added Hamburg as a new stop on its Paris-Brussels-Berlin night train service, with the first call at the German city taking place on Monday evening.

The private operator, which specialises in overnight rail travel, launched the Paris-Berlin route at the end of March. The service runs via Aulnoye-Aymeries in northern France, Mons, Brussels and Liège.

From now on, trains on this route will also stop in Hamburg before reaching Berlin. The additional stop will also apply to services travelling in the opposite direction.

European Sleeper said Hamburg is “an important gateway to Scandinavia,” with strong onward connections to Denmark, Sweden and Norway.

The company also operates a second Brussels-Berlin night service via the Netherlands. That train continues through Dresden and on to Prague.

European Sleeper is also planning to launch a new route in September from Brussels to Switzerland and Italy, with Milan as the final destination.

Another operator, Austria’s ÖBB, already runs night trains from Belgium through its Nightjet service between Brussels and Vienna.