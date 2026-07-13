Three Belgian victims of the forest fires in Andalusia confirmed

View of the burnt landscape days after a wildfire that killed at least 13 people, in Bedar, near Almeria on July 13, 2026. Three Britons and one national each from France, Belgium and Spain are among the 13 victims of one of the deadliest Spanish wildfires in recent times, authorities said on July 13 2026. The blaze that broke out on July 9, 2026, has transformed picturesque rural settlements into ghost towns and left a trail of destruction in the southeastern province of Almeria, home to many foreign residents near the Mediterranean coast. The authorities have cautioned that the number of missing people remains uncertain until autopsies and the identification of bodies are completed. JORGE GUERRERO / AFP

Belgian authorities have identified two more Belgian victims of the wildfires in Andalusia, bringing the confirmed Belgian death toll to three.

Belgium’s embassy in Madrid was informed on Monday evening by the Civil Guard in Almería that the latest victims were a couple. Their families have been notified, according to the office of Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot.

Earlier on Monday, the body of a first Belgian national was identified among the initial confirmed victims of the blaze, which has killed at least 13 people.

“I learned with deep sadness of the deaths of three fellow citizens in the devastating fires in the province of Almería,” Foreign Minister Prévot said.

“Behind this news are lives cut short, and families and loved ones who have lost someone dear to them. To them, I offer my deepest and most sincere condolences,” he added.

The authorities said consular services were assisting the bereaved families and guiding them through the next steps.

The minister also expressed solidarity with Spain and with all those affected by the fires, including firefighters and emergency workers risking their lives.

The Foreign Ministry also reminded Belgians of the high wildfire risk across Europe this summer.

It strongly advised nationals travelling abroad to consult the diplomatie.belgium.be website before and during their trip, follow official travel advice, and register with Travellers Online.

The online service allows the Belgian foreign ministry to inform travellers and provide assistance if needed. “In this way, our services will be able to contact you quickly and support you in an emergency,” the minister’s office said.