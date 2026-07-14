Belgium in Brief: Not in my back yard?

Credit: Belga

Good afternoon and welcome to another edition of Belgium in Brief. Katie Westwood with you today.

It’s all kicking off in Uccle at the moment – and I’m not talking about the football. One of the city's poshest communes is at the centre of a row over the decision to house a new Fedasil asylum reception centre in the area.

There are around 100 Fedasil reception centres in Belgium, with several dotted in and around Brussels, including two in Brussels 1000, one in Molenbeek, and another in Schaerbeek.

The proposed reception centre in Uccle was supposed to open today in a former nursing home on Rue Beeckman, housing up to 230 asylum seekers. Following fierce opposition from local residents, however, the opening has been postponed. Residents claim they were not properly consulted on the decision.

Reporter Anas El Baye spoke to Uccle Mayor Valentine Delwart (MR) to get her take on the matter. While Delwart recognises that Belgium is duty-bound to give asylum-seekers somewhere to stay, she feels the centre has been “imposed” on the commune by the Federal Government, describing it as a fait accompli.

Fighting allegations of NIMBYism, the mayor has launched an investigation into the process, based on concerns about alleged threats against the centre, and the possible impact on local residents. Read the full story here.

For years, I’ve been waging a patient campaign to persuade my partner to buy a car to chauffeur me around in (entitled? moi?). As the thrifty and sensible one in our couple – and the only competent driver – she has so far been resistant to my entreaties, even as I dangle the prospect of golfing weekends in Wallonia in front of her.

I fear the announcement of a new road toll in Belgium might be the final nail in the coffin for my dream. From 1 May next year, motorists, both foreign and domestic, will need to buy a road tax digital sticker ("vignette") to drive on motorways and regional roads.

The Dutch aren’t happy about the new toll – in fact, they blocked progress on the vignette for many years – but at least this new source of revenue will provide funding to sort out Belgium’s notoriously bad roads. Maïthé Chini tells you everything you need to know about the new road toll here.

Maïthé also gives us an update on the hot weather. Even for a sun-dodger like me, conditions this week feel bearable compared to the temperatures we suffered through in June. According to the Royal Meteorological Institute, however, we might be in the midst of an officially designated heatwave.

As always, if you have any comments, tips or suggestions, you can find me at k.westwood@brusselstimes.com.

Bye for now!

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The mayor of the Brussels municipality told The Brussels Times that the controversy was never about asylum seekers, but about how the decision was imposed. Read more.

Drivers will be able to buy the digital vignette from 1 March 2027. Read more.

Belgium is still reeling from the country's deadliest heatwave in recent history just two weeks ago, but the next one might already be on the way. Read more.

Belgium is rebuilding a sector it once planned to abandon, with nearly €11 million to be invested in expertise to fuel its controversial nuclear revival. Read more.

Fraudsters use ID images to secure loans, make expensive purchases, or commit offences under an assumed name. Read more.

The fire has caused traffic disruptions in the area, according to local police. Read more.

Self-driving Tesla vehicles were reportedly approved in Flanders despite the Flemish administration having raised serious reservations on the matter. Read more.