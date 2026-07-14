Tomorrowland says it is monitoring the fire risk

Illustration shows a previous Tomorrowland electronic music festival. Credit: Belga/Hatim Kaghat

Tomorrowland is closely monitoring weather conditions and the heightened fire risk ahead of the festival’s first weekend in Boom from 17 to 19 July, with no decision yet on whether fireworks will go ahead.

The organisers said safety remains their top priority for festivalgoers, staff, artists and local residents.

If temperatures rise significantly, a heatwave plan will be activated across the site. This would include extra shaded areas, misting points and sufficient free drinking water available throughout the festival grounds.

A decision on the use of fireworks will be taken at a later stage, the organisers said.

Tomorrowland added that it is assessing the situation in close consultation with the relevant authorities and emergency services.

Any decision will be based on the latest weather conditions and the guidelines in force, noted the organisers, who said it was still far too early to make a call.