Potentially hazardous chemical leaked from container at Waasland Port

Waaslandhaven © tvoost.be

A leaking container holding a chemical substance was discovered on Tuesday evening in Waasland Port, Antwerp, prompting local authorities to activate the municipal emergency plan.

The leak was detected near the Deurganck Dock in Doel, where the container ship MSC Mia Summer II is berthed. Emergency services, including the fire brigade, were rushed to the site and were investigating which substance was involved and whether it posed any risk to nearby residents.

Mayor Marc Van de Vijver of Beveren-Kruibeke-Zwijndrecht said more information was expected later in the night. Broader measurements taken beyond the Waasland Port area had so far shown no signs of contamination.

According to the mayor, several workers became ill during the incident. They received medical treatment and were evacuated.

A wide safety perimeter has been set up around the site. Authorities were in the process of assessing how the damaged container could be sealed and whether the substance had affected the structure of the ship or its cargo. Following that assessment, officials would determine whether and how the chemical could be removed safely, they said

As a precaution, the bridges over the Kieldrecht Lock have been closed and shipping traffic in the area has been halted. People have been asked to avoid the area around Quay 1742.