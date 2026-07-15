UK: Man arrested for online death threats against Nigel Farage

Reform UK's leader, Nigel Farage. © Belga / James Arthur Gekiere

A man in his 20s has been arrested in London on suspicion of making death threats against Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, police and media reported on Wednesday.

The arrest came days after the killing of Reform UK spokesperson and former Conservative MP Ann Widdecombe in what police described as a targeted attack.

The Metropolitan Police said a man in his 20s was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of sending threatening messages to a Member of Parliament, without naming the person involved, in line with its usual practice.

Police said the arrest was linked to a social media post made earlier this year and reported to officers on Friday 8 May.

According to The Telegraph, the suspect wrote on X to Farage: “I am going to shoot you in the head if you win,” around the time of local elections held in the UK on 7 May.

After information was passed to investigators by the platform, the man was arrested in south London. Police said he was held in custody overnight and later released on bail.

Farage, a leading figure in the Brexit campaign, has repeatedly spoken of concerns about his safety.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Reform UK chairman Zia Yusuf said Farage had been targeted by more than 1,500 threats since February, including 597 death threats, although he gave no further details.

Yusuf also said the party would provide round-the-clock protection for any of its MPs if elected.

Farage resigned last week as MP for Clacton-on-Sea in southeast England amid allegations about undeclared political donations. He is seeking re-election in the same constituency in a vote due to be held on 13 August.