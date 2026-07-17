What to do in Brussels this weekend: 17 - 19 July

Belgium's National Day is just around the corner, and Brussels is making the most of the weekend beforehand. From canal-side parties and open-air concerts to theatre and classical music, it's also the final chance to catch several of the city's biggest summer programmes before they wrap up. Find our favourite picks below!

Music

Cameristica Festival, Various venues, Friday 17 July to Sunday 19 July

The Cameristica Festival continues this weekend with more chamber music concerts across Brussels.

Friday's programme celebrates German composers, while Saturday shines a spotlight on emerging young musicians, and Sunday's closing concert brings together the Cameristica Orchestra. Whether you're a longtime classical music fan or simply looking to experience something different, the festival offers an intimate alternative to the city's larger summer music events.

Find more information here.

Quai d'Été, Quai des Péniches, Friday 17 July to Sunday 19 July

Quai d'Été wraps up this weekend after more than two weeks of transforming the Brussels canal into a lively summer destination.

Throughout the weekend, visitors can hop aboard musical cruises, relax at guinguettes, grab a bite from food trucks or take part in sporting activities, such as HIIT boxing and golf, along the waterfront. Friday features a Play Label DJ set aboard the boat, Saturday welcomes Magma, and the festival comes to a close on Sunday with a traditional Thé Dansant.

Find more information here.

Microwave x Artisjok x Platine, LaVallée, Friday 17 July

Platine begins its four-week takeover of LaVallée this weekend with a programme celebrating Brussels' creative scene.

Bringing together local collectives, artists, chefs and musicians, the series explores the intersection of food, music and culture. The opening night, curated by Brussels webradio Microwave and AliA's record label Artisjok, includes a film screening and live performances, including one by AliA, before DJs take over into the early hours.

Find more information here.

Kiosk Radio x Crevette Records Open Air, Circle Park, Saturday 18 July

Five years of Kiosk Radio and Crevette Records parties in Brussels will be celebrated this weekend with a 16-hour open-air event at Circle Park.

Running from the afternoon until the early hours, the celebration combines DJ sets throughout the day with an afterparty at La Fabriek.

Find more information here.

Art & Culture

Prelude to the Belgian National Day, NOVUM, Sunday 19 July

Get into the Belgian National Day spirit with the Queen Elisabeth Competition's annual Prelude concert, in collaboration with the Belgian National Orchestra, on Sunday evening.

This year's programme brings together the Belgian National Orchestra, conductor Hankyeol Yoon and acclaimed violinist Elli Choi for an evening celebrating Belgian music and culture ahead of Monday's festivities.

Find more information here.

Bruxellons! – Kinky Boots, Château du Karreveld, throughout the weekend

Brussels' annual open-air theatre festival, Bruxellons!, continues this weekend with performances of the Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots.

Inspired by a true story, the show follows the unlikely partnership between a struggling shoe factory owner and a drag performer as they work together to save a family business.

Find more information here.

Last Chance

Vaux Hall Summer, Brussels Park, Until Monday 20 July

After another successful season, Vaux Hall Summer comes to a close this weekend with a packed programme.

The final few days include an open-air screening of Left-Handed Girl, dance performances, contemporary circus, board games and a closing concert by Trio Stella Felix on Sunday. The festival rounds off on Monday with one last open-air celebration, featuring live music, entertainment and a festive atmosphere before the distinctive summer venue closes until next year.

Find more information here.