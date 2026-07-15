Three people injured, one seriously, in riding school fire in Zemst

(Archive photo) Firefighters in action against a previous fire. © Belga

A major fire broke out at a riding school in Zemst, Flemish Brabant, on Wednesday evening, injuring three people and forcing the evacuation of around 100 horses.

The blaze started at about 17:30 in a barn at the riding school where hay was stored, according to firefighters from the West Flemish Brabant emergency zone.

The fire is now under control, but the building has been severely damaged and was completely gutted.

When firefighters arrived, in large numbers and with support from colleagues from eastern Flemish Brabant, flames were already shooting out of the building.

One person suffered serious burns, while two others were treated for smoke inhalation.

It will take several more hours for crews to fully extinguish the remaining hotspots.

The horses kept in the stables were evacuated in time and were unharmed.

A medical emergency plan was activated, and local residents were advised to keep their doors and windows closed because of the smoke.