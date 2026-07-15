Flemish Parliament adopts a new arms trade decree

Photo taken during a plenary session of the Flemish Parliament in Brussels, © Belga / Elias Rom

The Flemish Parliament on Wednesday approved a new arms trade decree which, the regional government says, will simplify procedures and better align rules with European standards, while critics warn it could weaken safeguards.

The new law governs import and export licences for military equipment and dual-use technologies. It replaces a 2012 decree that businesses had criticised as overly complex and too inflexible.

According to Flemish Minister-President Matthias Diependaele, the new rules will provide greater legal certainty, reduce administrative burdens and improve alignment with the European framework, without abandoning strict controls.

Procedures will be simplified and processing times shortened for trade with trusted countries and for exchanges within Europe. For sensitive destinations, however, a strict licensing system will remain in place.

Diependaele said applications involving sensitive destinations would continue to be assessed on the basis of end use, human rights and international humanitarian law.

“We are speeding things up where possible and tightening the rules where necessary,” the Flemish minister-president said.

Opposition politicians, the Flemish Peace Institute and several NGOs have nevertheless warned of the risks linked to a more relaxed regulatory approach.