FN Herstal wins contract to produce small calibre ammunition in and for France

The logo of 'FN Herstal' during a strike by the personnel of weapon factory Fabrique Nationale d'Herstal, FN Herstal in Liege, Monday 02 October 2017. Credit: Belga / Koen Blanckaert

From 2029, small calibre ammunition will once again be produced in France, 30 years after the last production ceased. The contract for this has been awarded to an industrial consortium led by the Belgian FN Herstal.

The tender process dates back to April of last year. The winning consortium consists of FN Herstal, Cheditte, and Nobelsport, the French Ministry of Defence announced on Wednesday.

They will produce 75 million rounds annually, with a calibre of 5.56 mm for assault rifles and 7.62 mm for certain machine guns and sniper rifles used by the French army.

The production will take place in Clérieux, in the Drôme region (South of France), and will create around twenty jobs. Financial details of the contract have not been disclosed.

For about ten years, there has been discussion about bringing ammunition production back to France.

Initially, authorities believed that there was enough stock worldwide and that domestic production would not be economically viable. However, the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine have convinced the French of the importance of having their own production capacity.