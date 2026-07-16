Sand mason worms will protect Belgian coast against erosion

The Belgian coast. Credit: Belga / Kurt Desplenter

In future, the sand mason worm (Lanice conchilega) could help combat erosion on Belgian beaches, as the species builds tubes in the sand to live in, which helps to retain more sand.

Researchers at the Institute for Agricultural, Fisheries and Food Research (ILVO) have been testing ways to encourage the worm larvae to settle in areas that need better protection.

In areas where sand mason worms establish colonies, more sand is retained, allowing the beach to grow. This characteristic can therefore protect beaches from erosion.

For this reason, marine researchers carried out an experiment to see whether they could specifically deploy the worms in areas where erosion affects beaches the most.

"We are now investigating how we can encourage the Lanice larvae to settle in new, strategically important low-tide zones," said ILVO researcher Gert Van Hoey.

Coastal resilience

ILVO has set up three field trials using mats in Raversijde (Ostend), Lombardsijde (Middelkerke) and Heist (Knokke), in tidal zones ranging from ‘relatively sheltered’ to ‘moderately exposed’.

The researchers examined how many larvae remained in the mats and developed into worms. A large number of larvae settled, particularly in sheltered areas such as the bay of Heist.

The researchers describe the results as encouraging, although further research is needed. The aim is for the research to lead to practical guidelines.

"That roadmap may well include scalable designs for Lanice attractant mats," said Van Hoey. "This could inspire the use of natural coastal engineering solutions that also help to strengthen coastal resilience, alongside biodiversity and the functioning of rich ecosystems."