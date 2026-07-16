Frenchman drowns while swimming with his niece in Knokke

Beachfront in Knokke-Heist. Credit: Belga / Kurt Desplenter

A French man, 44, died on the beach of Knokke on Wednesday, after getting into difficulty while swimming with his niece, the West Flanders Public Prosecutor’s Office announced.

The niece, 15, was rescued from the water unharmed.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening at around 19:30 near the Lekkerbekhelling in Knokke. The French national was pulled from the water unconscious. The emergency services attempted to resuscitate him, but it was too late to save him.

The local Damme/Knokke-Heist police zone notified the Bruges branch of the West Flanders Public Prosecutor’s Office to investigate the exact circumstances of the death.

According to a witness, the Frenchman went into the water with his niece, but at some point they got into difficulty.

"This was a no-swimming zone," the Public Prosecutor’s Office reported.