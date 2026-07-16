Flanders issues code orange for 'drought alert'

Aerial picture shows the watering of a field in Hellecine, Wallonia. Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand

The 'drought alert' level in Flanders has been raised to code orange on Thursday, announced Flemish Environment Minister Jo Brouns (CD&V).

Due to the exceptionally hot weather and the persistent drought, river flows and water levels have fallen sharply in recent weeks. Little rain is forecast for the coming days either, so the situation is likely to deteriorate further.

"By raising the alert level to code orange, we can better coordinate measures and help prevent further damage," said the Drought Committee.

As a precautionary measure, the Committee is also raising the status indicator for drinking water supply to code yellow for the whole of Flanders – even though it appears that the supply of drinking water is not under threat anywhere.

Minister Brouns emphasises that, thanks to targeted investments and increased cooperation, the Flemish water companies are better equipped to cope with prolonged drought than they were a few years ago.

However, he is still asking people in Flanders to be mindful of their water use. "Please use water sparingly over the coming days and weeks: watering the garden or washing the car with drinking water is the sort of waste we must avoid right now, so please do not do that."

Withdrawal bans are already in place in all provinces on non-navigable watercourses. Further measures are now being introduced. For example, ships will be allowed through locks in groups to minimise water loss. At navigable watercourses in the IJzer basin, sites for mobile water abstraction will be closed.