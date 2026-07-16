Belgium investigates squishy toys following reports of chemical smell

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Belgium's Economy Ministry is investigating various types of squishy toys, such as so-called "squishy dumplings", following reports from consumers about a distinct chemical smell, the ministry announced.

A qualitative laboratory analysis carried out by the Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) has shown that certain products tested contain volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Even in small quantities, these can cause a noticeable odour and, at high concentrations and with prolonged exposure, can irritate the respiratory tract.

There are also indications that some products contain substances that are specifically regulated in toys. In the United Kingdom, a product has already been recalled due to an excessive concentration of benzene.

According to the ministry, there are currently no direct indications of a serious health risk that would necessitate a ban or recall. Manufacturers, importers and distributors are themselves responsible for the safety of their products.

The agency monitors this through market surveillance and spot checks, and also aims to raise awareness within the sector.

Additionally, a study by KU Leuven commissioned by Het Laatste Nieuws and VTM Nieuws shows that the toys – available in Belgian shops and online stores – contain potentially carcinogenic substances.

As a result, several high-street retail chains decided to remove the "dumplings"m from their shelves as a precaution.

Consumers who notice a strong odour are advised to contact the retailer or manufacturer. The ministry and the NVWA warn against a social media trend of heating the toys in the microwave. This can cause the hot contents to burst out and result in burns.

The investigation is ongoing.