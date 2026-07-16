Claims for occupational illnesses on the decline in 2025

© BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM

Belgium’s Federal Agency for Occupational Risks, Fedris, examined 9,316 new applications for the recognition of occupational illnesses in 2025, nearly 12% fewer than a year earlier.

This confirmed a decline that has continued since 2022.

Fedris said in its annual report on Thursday that the number of first-time applications fell from 10,602 in 2024. After a surge linked to Covid-19, when such claims topped 15,000 in 2021, the total has fallen steadily.

Most cases handled last year involved musculoskeletal disorders, which accounted for 82% of applications.

Just over half of the applications (50.9%) came from Wallonia, followed by Flanders (43.5%) and Brussels - Capital Region, 5.6%.

Fedris issued 2,366 positive decisions on occupational disease claims. Of these, 19% resulted in permanent incapacity for work.

The agency said nearly eight in 10 recognised victims suffered from tendon or nerve conditions affecting the upper limbs, including carpal tunnel syndrome and tendinitis, underlining that musculoskeletal disorders remain the most commonly recognised occupational illness.

The sectors most affected were industry, with 575 positive decisions, followed by services with 384, and construction with 383.

Fedris also recognised 189 deaths caused by occupational disease, unchanged from 2024. As in previous years, asbestos-related diseases were the most common, accounting for 67% of cases.

The agency also highlighted its prevention work with companies, including one programme focused on lower back pain, another aimed at tackling burnout, and the reimbursement of certain vaccinations.

As part of its preventive role, Fedris also made 426 recommendations for temporary or permanent leave from work.