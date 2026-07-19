Ghent looks sublime at any time of the year. Credit: Den Harrson/Unsplash

Just 35 minutes by train from Brussels, Ghent is one of the easiest day trips you can take from Brussels.

Dreamy yet lively, it looks like the kind of place you expect to find in a fantasy novel with the energy of a university city.

Here's how to spend the perfect day in one of the country's most charming cities.

Morning coffee

Start your morning at Peaberry Coffee, just a short tram ride from Gent-Sint-Pieters station. If you're a coffee drinker, the café's Speculoos latte is a must-try, putting a Belgian twist on your morning caffeine fix. If coffee isn't your thing, the refreshing homemade lemonades are equally worth ordering on a warm summer day. From there, it's an easy walk to Ghent's historic centre.

Sightseeing

Your first stop should be the Graslei and Korenlei, once the bustling medieval port at the heart of Ghent's trading history. Today, the waterfront is one of the city's liveliest gathering places, where Gothic, Renaissance and Romanesque guild houses overlook the River Lys and café terraces spill onto the quays. Tour boats drift beneath the bridges and street musicians often provide the soundtrack.

Along the way, you'll pass plenty of independent boutiques, vintage shops and bookstores worth ducking into. It’s a good place to slow down before making your way through the rest of the city.

From there, cross St. Michael's Bridge, one of the best viewpoints in the city. Looking out over the river, you'll see Ghent's famous skyline come into view, with three historic towers rising above the rooftops. Don't rush across the bridge; it's one of the best places in the city to stop for photos.

Just around the corner is the Belfry of Ghent, one of the city's three famous towers and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Standing more than 90 metres tall, the medieval bell tower has watched over Ghent for centuries and remains one of its most recognisable landmarks.

If you're up for the climb, or prefer to take the lift, the panoramic views from the top offer a different perspective of the city, stretching across rooftops, church spires and canals.

A few minutes away sits the Castle of the Counts, the medieval fortress behind many of Ghent’s Hogwarts comparisons. It is the only remaining medieval castle in Flanders with a moat and a largely intact defence system, and its history stretches back to the Roman occupation.

Inside, visitors can explore the gatehouse, ramparts, keep, count’s residence and stables while learning about heraldic culture in the 12th century. Climb to the top for panoramic views before heading back into the streets below.

A spot of lunch

By lunchtime, make your way to Mémé Gusta. If you're going to try traditional Flemish comfort food, this is the place to do it. The menu is full of Belgian classics like carbonnade and vol-au-vent.

After lunch, head towards Vrijdagmarkt, one of Ghent's oldest and liveliest squares. Grab a drink on one of the terraces or simply spend some time people-watching before wandering through the surrounding streets.

This part of the city is full of independent shops, vintage stores and local cafés, making it easy to spend an afternoon exploring without feeling like you have to rush from one landmark to the next.

Dinner and a final beer

When it's time for dinner, head to Pakhuis. Housed inside a restored warehouse, the restaurant is just as memorable for its setting as it is for its menu. Soaring ceilings, exposed iron beams and a striking glass roof create a space that's worth experiencing, making it an easy choice to end the day.

Before catching the train back to Brussels, end the evening with a beer at Dulle Griet. The pub is famous for serving its towering Max beer in a distinctive yard glass, but with a catch.

To order one, you'll have to hand over one of your shoes as a deposit until you return the glass. It's a quirky tradition that's become one of Ghent's most famous experiences, and one you'll probably be talking about on the train ride back to Brussels.

By the time you arrive back in Brussels, it's easy to see how Ghent makes the perfect day-long getaway from the capital. Spend a day here, and you'll quickly discover that it's the atmosphere, not just the architecture, that makes Ghent worth the trip.