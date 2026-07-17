Belgium in Brief: Slowly, then all at once

Credit: Belga

Goeiemiddag iedereen, bonjour à toutes et tous!

Maïthé Chini here again. I know it's Friday (and a Friday before a four-day weekend at that), but I have something important to talk about today: the Belgian debt situation.

If you, like me, are now thinking something along the lines of "please, no, take it away from me", I ask you to hang on for just a few moments before backing out. It might be worth your while.

Regular contributor Philippe Legrain first lures you in with Ernest Hemingway, then uses simple words to explain what is going on, and before you know it, you're nodding to yourself as you read. Augustine of Hippo also makes an appearance, and somehow, that makes total sense.

For those who never really understood Belgium's debt situation but were too afraid to ask, read Philippe's take on what's going on and what might happen with the country's economy.

If you feel like you need a stiff drink after all that economics talk, I have another interesting article for you. We're not talking about spirits, but if you're partial to a nice glass of wine – and let's be real, who isn't on a Friday afternoon? – keep reading.

Is a glass of wine a day good for you? Older generations are sure to respond with a resounding yes, but in recent years, people are less likely to be convinced. What's that all about? Regular contributor Kristina Chetcuti shines a light on whether some Merlot a day really keeps the doctor away.

And while we're on the topic of health, reporter Rita Alves has written an explainer on something much less fun than alcohol: the spread of 'flesh-eating bacteria', triggered by the rising sea temperatures.

The summer months tend to brew the perfect conditions for the growth of Vibrio bacteria, of which some strains can cause skin to "rot". While the risk of infection in Belgium is deemed to be low, experts are warning that changing climate trends could alter that. Rita tells you what's happening here.

Lastly, if you are still looking for something to do this weekend, read our weekly guide of weekend activities. From canal-side parties and open-air concerts to theatre and classical music, there is plenty to choose from.

If you like what you've read in today's newsletter and you haven't yet subscribed to The Brussels Times, now is the time to do so. To celebrate Belgian National Day, we are offering readers the chance to subscribe for the bargain price of just €29 for the whole year. Make sure you click 'join now'.

And in case you have comments, tips, corrections or suggestions, you know what to do: email me at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Have a good weekend!

Maïthé

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

The federal government continually borrows too much. Will it take a crisis to finally force Belgium to put its fiscal house in order? Read more.

"The Canopy Plan is a concrete response to the lessons learned from the Schuman roundabout project." Read more.

Rising sea temperatures are expected to cause "flesh-eating bacteria" to spread to more European coastal areas. Read more.

The headlines in the nineties were pretty clear: a glass of Merlot a day keeps the doctor at bay. But does the advice still stand up? Read more.

Belgium's National Day is just around the corner, and Brussels is making the most of the weekend beforehand, from boat parties to theatre and classical music. Read more.

"Nightlife and party culture are part of the very soul of Brussels." Read more.

Belgium passed the symbolic milestone of 10 million inhabitants in 1992. Read more.