Tuesday 21 July 2026
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The 2026 Brussels Times National Day Quiz: How well do you know Belgium?
The 2026 Brussels Times National Day Quiz: How well do you know Belgium?
Tuesday 21 July 2026
By
The Brussels Times Newsroom
Credit: Belga / Bruno Fahy
<a target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" href="https://crichards49748a2ca6.survey.fm/the-2026-brussels-times-national-day-quiz">View Survey</a>
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