Afternoon showers expected in parts of Belgium

There is a risk of thundery showers will increase again in the east and south of the country. Credit: Aleksandra.

Saturday will be cooler, with heavy cloud in most areas this morning, sunny intervals later and an increasing chance of rain, while temperatures reach 20°C to 25°C and winds may be fairly strong along the coast.

This evening will stay partly cloudy, with a chance of a few local showers moving in from the North Sea.

Overnight, skies will clear and temperatures will fall to between 10°C and 16°C.

Sunday will remain changeable but largely dry, with variable cloud and broad sunny spells developing mainly in the afternoon and evening.

Maximum temperatures on Sunday will range from 18°C to 24°C, with the possibility of strong coastal winds at times.

On Monday, there is still a chance of a few local showers, while temperatures will reach 18°C to 22°C.

Tuesday is expected to stay mostly dry, with inland temperatures rising to 25°C.

The chance of rain will increase again on Wednesday and Thursday.