Saturday 18 July 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Afternoon showers expected in parts of Belgium

Saturday 18 July 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Afternoon showers expected in parts of Belgium
There is a risk of thundery showers will increase again in the east and south of the country. Credit: Aleksandra.

Saturday will be cooler, with heavy cloud in most areas this morning, sunny intervals later and an increasing chance of rain, while temperatures reach 20°C to 25°C and winds may be fairly strong along the coast.

This evening will stay partly cloudy, with a chance of a few local showers moving in from the North Sea.

Overnight, skies will clear and temperatures will fall to between 10°C and 16°C.

Sunday will remain changeable but largely dry, with variable cloud and broad sunny spells developing mainly in the afternoon and evening.

Maximum temperatures on Sunday will range from 18°C to 24°C, with the possibility of strong coastal winds at times.

On Monday, there is still a chance of a few local showers, while temperatures will reach 18°C to 22°C.

Tuesday is expected to stay mostly dry, with inland temperatures rising to 25°C.

The chance of rain will increase again on Wednesday and Thursday.

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