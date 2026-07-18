Family leave extended by five days per child

Many parents enjoy taking their children to school on bikes. Credit: Brussels Mobilité.

Belgium’s federal cabinet has approved a new five-day family leave entitlement per child, to be taken in the year after birth in addition to existing leave.

The measure, approved late on Friday, is intended to help parents balance work and family life more easily.

The five days will apply to children born from January 2026 and will be available to employees, self-employed workers and civil servants.

Parents will be able to take the leave either all at once or spread it out over separate days.

During the leave, the parent will receive a fixed daily allowance, regardless of salary or professional income.

The amount of that allowance and the practical arrangements will be set out in a royal decree.

Social Affairs Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said every child deserved the best care from both parents.

He said women often still carry a heavier burden because they combine work with family responsibilities, while men must also take on their share at home.

According to Vandenbroucke, the five extra days of paternity leave will help young parents divide responsibilities more fairly and give fathers valuable extra time with their newborn child.

Employment Minister David Clarinval said the family leave created a concrete additional right for families.

He said it would give parents more freedom to organise the first months after a birth, while ensuring comparable rights for employees, the self-employed and civil servants.

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