Flemish liberals also urge for urgent meetings in light of Arizona bill

Anders' Alexia Bertrand pictured during a plenary session of the Chamber at the Federal Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday 29 April 2026. BELGA PHOTO BENOIT DOPPAGNE

Opposition party Anders has called for an emergency meeting of the House Committee on Home Affairs after the Arizona government struck a late-night deal on a series of files just before the political recess.

In a press release, House group leader Alexia Bertrand said the government was “patting itself on the back and going on holiday,” but that this was not how things should work.

“There are many questions, and parliament must be able to ask them,” Bertrand said.

The Flemish liberals say Prime Minister Bart De Wever should come to the House to explain the agreement in full.

Bertrand said the deal still contained many loose ends. She pointed out that Vooruit is already questioning the annualisation of working time.

She also said no decisions had again been taken on measures to boost economic growth.

“There is not a single signal for the entrepreneurs and self-employed people in this country,” Bertrand said.

Earlier, Groen had also called for several House committees to be reconvened ahead of schedule so that the decisions could be explained.

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