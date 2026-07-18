40% gender representation thresholds introduced in civil service roles

Representation of a person phoning behind the wheel. Credit: Unsplash

The federal government will introduce a non-binding target from 1 January 2027 for at least 40% representation of each gender in senior federal civil service roles, the office of Public Action and Modernisation Minister Vanessa Matz announced on Saturday.

The reform, approved by the Council of Ministers on Friday, does not change the current quota system. That rule already states that no single gender may account for more than two-thirds of appointments and designations to management posts.

It adds a non-binding target aimed at moving towards at least 40% women and 40% men among management post holders and staff in grades A3, A4 and A5.

Federal administration data show that women make up 50% of staff at A2 level, but their share falls at higher grades. Women account for 44% at A3, 39% at A4 and 30% at A5.

The minister’s office also said a 7% pay gap remains between women and men working the same number of hours. It said this is partly due to women being less represented in the highest grades.

Alongside the new target, Matz said she wants to tackle barriers to women’s career progression. Measures include reviewing some access conditions for senior roles, strengthening inclusive leadership and coaching, and improving data monitoring across federal administrations.

No dedicated budget for the measures was mentioned.

The Council of Ministers also approved a separate rule introducing minimum representation of 33% for the under-represented sex on the executive committees of autonomous public companies, including bpost, Proximus, SNCB, Infrabel and Skeyes.

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