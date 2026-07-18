Telecom operators must make it easier to switch to cheaper plan

Belgium's telecommunications sector is dominated by Proximus, Telenet, and Orange. Credit: Belga

Belgium’s federal government has approved a draft law requiring telecom operators to make their cheapest tariff plans clearer to customers and to make switching to a cheaper plan easier.

The move was announced by Digitalisation Minister Vanessa Matz and Consumer Protection Minister Rob Beenders.

Telecom operators are already required to tell customers once a year which tariff plan best matches their usage. However, the government said that information often goes unnoticed.

Under the new draft law, telecom companies will have to present their offers more clearly and provide a button or link allowing customers to switch easily to a cheaper tariff plan.

Customers will be shown the new contract terms and will be able to change plans without any further administrative steps.

Telecom companies will also have to include a QR code on bills so customers can compare their prices with those of rival operators.

The Belgian telecoms regulator, BIPT, will first assess the impact of the measures on the sector. The government must then consider the draft again in a second reading.

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