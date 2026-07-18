Flanders postpones key environmental decisions due to summer break

Credit: Felix Mittermeier / Pexels

The Flemish government has postponed several key environmental decisions until after the summer recess, according to environmental group Bond Beter Leefmilieu.

The organisation said the delayed files include the Flemish Spatial Policy Plan, the buildings strategy and new steps on nature restoration. It also criticised the absence of a comprehensive disaster plan to address the climate crisis.

BBL also rejected an agreement on reforming the permitting system. It warned that the changes could further restrict the right to appeal and public participation, to the detriment of those working to protect a healthy living environment.

“Under the guise of a more efficient permitting procedure, this reform sidelines the voices of critical citizens and organisations,” the group said.

The organisation did, however, welcome cuts to subsidies for regional airports. But it said the subsidies would still total almost €100 million by 2029.

BBL argued that this remained a major waste of scarce public funds and limited space.

Ahead of upcoming budget talks, the organisation called for the environment to be treated as an absolute priority.

“We call on all governments to finally give priority in these talks to one of the greatest threats to our prosperity, wellbeing and safety: the liveability of our environment,” said Yelter Bollen, policy coordinator at Bond Beter Leefmilieu.

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