Gent Jazz closes successful anniversary edition

Branford Marsalis quartet pictured during the Gent Jazz festival in Gent, Friday 14 July 2023. This year's edition takes place from 5 to 15 July. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

Gent Jazz has closed its 25th edition after welcoming 65,000 visitors to 97 hours of concerts at Ghent’s Bijloke site from 2 to 18 July.

The anniversary edition featured 96 acts across two stages, including 38 Belgian artists, and balanced intimate listening sessions with lively dance nights.

One of the festival’s standout moments came from Alabama Shakes, which played its only Benelux summer show at Gent Jazz.

Ludovico Einaudi also delivered a memorable appearance, ending his international tour at the festival. Across two sold-out evenings, he and his ensemble held the audience in complete silence.

Tamino likewise chose Ghent to close his tour, moving the crowd with an intense set.

Festivalgoers also turned out for major international names including Patti Smith, Van Morrison, John Hiatt, Suzanne Vega, Terence Blanchard and Ravi Coltrane, Stanley Clarke, José González, John Legend, Angus & Julia Stone and Fatoumata Diawara.

Belgian artists also drew strong audiences, among them Dressed Like Boys, Admiral Freebee, Axelle Red, Marble Sounds, Trixie Whitley, Warhaus, Sophia Ammann, De Beren Gieren, TP Le Green and Stavroz.

During a special festival day, the three Gent Jazz Talent laureates presented their projects live to both the professional jury and the public.

Matoka was named Gent Jazz Talent 2026, while SLAGADER won the audience prize.

“Gent Jazz raises the bar every year,” said Thomas Tack, marketing operations manager at sponsor Omer. “The combination of a world-class line-up, strong organisation and a unique atmosphere makes this festival particularly special.”

Steven Desloovere, Head of Music at Sabam, said the festival was a natural partner in that ambition. He said it was “a place where new talent becomes visible, where music finds its audience and where we work together to build a sustainable future for our creators and their work.”

Related News