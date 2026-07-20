Belgium in Brief: We built this city

Credit: Belga/Fred Debrock/Perspective.brussels

Good afternoon. It’s Katie Westwood holding the pen on Belgium in Brief today.

For a country whose prime minister isn't quite convinced it should exist, Belgium sure does take its national day celebrations seriously. Tomorrow, Brussels will be decked out in its finest to celebrate this unique country we call home.

Naturally, The Brussels Times is getting in on the action with a slew of articles this week on Belgian identity and culture. One of my favourite pieces from the weekend looked at the traditional Brussels dialect, Brusseleir, which is enjoying a renaissance thanks to interest from a new generation of speakers hoping to master it.

Reporter Léa Huppe explains how Brusseleir developed as a Brabantian Dutch dialect before gradually incorporating hundreds of French words as Brussels became increasingly bilingual. Brussels native Léa interviewed a range of Brusseleir speakers, and concluded that the dialect “embodies the city's humour, self-deprecation and famously surreal spirit”. Read all about it here.

The spirit of Brussels isn’t just in its people, but in its parks, buildings and neighbourhoods. Whoever takes on the role of master architect has a huge responsibility to improve a city blighted and bruised by terrible urban planning decisions.

News Editor Ugo Realfonzo spoke to Lisa De Visscher, the city’s first-ever female master architect, to understand her vision for a better Brussels. De Visscher, who was appointed to the role in December, has some interesting things to say about Brusselsization, facadism and, of course, the Schuman Square debacle that has overshadowed her first months in office.

Reporter Christopher Richards has taken a stroll down memory lane with a potted history of Belgium’s currencies, including the short-lived belga. He also explains how hyper-local currency the Zinne works in practice. Find out more here.

Meanwhile, Anas El Baye has been talking to people who chose to become Belgian citizens. They took the decision for a variety of reasons, from the romantic (following a lover to Flanders) to the depressing (fleeing Brexit Britain).

Some people want to stay here, but aren’t so keen to take the citizenship plunge. Are you looking to obtain permanent residency in Belgium? I have just the article for you.

If you like what you've read in today's newsletter and you haven't yet subscribed to The Brussels Times, now is the time to do so. To celebrate Belgian National Day, we are offering readers the chance to subscribe for the bargain price of just €29 for the whole year. Make sure to click 'join now'.

As always, if you have any comments, tips or suggestions, you can find me at k.westwood@brusselstimes.com.

Bye for now!

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

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